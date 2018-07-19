Costa del Sol

WATCH: Costa del Sol wildfire brought under control

By Thursday, 19 July 2018 17:33 0
INFOCA

A WILDFIRE which broke out near several Costa del Sol holiday hotspots was brought under control within an hour-and-a-half.

A water-carrying aeroplane, four helicopters, three fire engines equipped with water pumps, two 4x4 vehicles and 54 fire fighters were called in to fight the blaze in the El Higueron area between Fuengirola, Benalmadena and Mijas.

The fire was reported at 2.25pm and stabilised by 3.55pm, according to specialist wildfire unit INFOCA.

