Costa del Sol

Emergency services battling wildfire on the Costa del Sol

By Thursday, 19 July 2018 15:59 0
BLAZE: The fire is close to several towns packed with holidaymakers. BLAZE: The fire is close to several towns packed with holidaymakers. INFOCA

A WILDFIRE has broken out on the Costa del Sol.

A water-carrying aeroplane, four helicopters, three fire engines equipped with water pumps are currently fighting the blaze in the El Higueron area near the expatriate and holiday hotspots of Fuengirola, Benalmadena and Mijas.

More to follow...

Tags
« Workers find body of newborn baby at waste plant in southern Spain WATCH: Costa del Sol wildfire brought under control »
Matt Ford

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Were France worthy winners of the World Cup?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Costa del Sol Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Costa del Sol? Subscribe here.