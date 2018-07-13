Costa del Sol

WATCH: Major Costa del Sol wildfire stabilised and controlled

FIREFIGHTERS have worked tirelessly through the night to bring the Mijas wildfire on the Costa del Sol under control.

At the height of the blaze six aircraft were involved in the effort to stabilise the fire.

Specialist teams from INFOCA were joined by firefighters from Mijas, Fuengirola and Marbella.

The fire was eventually stabilised at 9.50pm last night (Thursday) and declared controlled at 6am this morning.

Crews will remain on the scene until it is fully extinguished.

