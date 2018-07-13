WATCH: Major Costa del Sol wildfire stabilised and controlled

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
+34 951 38 61 61
FIREFIGHTERS have worked tirelessly through the night to bring the Mijas wildfire on the Costa del Sol under control.
At the height of the blaze six aircraft were involved in the effort to stabilise the fire.
Specialist teams from INFOCA were joined by firefighters from Mijas, Fuengirola and Marbella.
The fire was eventually stabilised at 9.50pm last night (Thursday) and declared controlled at 6am this morning.
Crews will remain on the scene until it is fully extinguished.
Los cambios de vientos hacen que los compañeros retrocedan.... momentos complicados vividos en el #IFMijas. pic.twitter.com/W1VQJGN1Xw— BOMBEROS DE MIJAS (@bomberosdemijas) July 12, 2018
RESUMEN 12/07 | 1 incendio (#IFMijas) y 1 conato. Seguimos trabajando or tierra en #IFMijas, activo. Cualquier novedad te la contamos aquí. Ánimo a nuestros compañeros en #Málaga. Gracias a #AAMM por compartir este vídeo. Buena noche pic.twitter.com/tIbgMUWJr0— INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) July 12, 2018
Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.
Comments (0)