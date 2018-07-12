FOREST FIRE – one of the first major fires on Costa del Sol

THERE have been posts on social media since 8pm this evening (Thursday 12 July) that there are possibly two fires above the general area of La Cala de Mijas.

Ash has been falling as far away as Fuengirola and the Mijas Fire Brigade has posted a short video on its twitter feed showing at least one fire.

There are reports that helicopters have been scrambled and are dropping water on the centre of the conflagration and it appears that some people may have to be evacuated from their homes.

One report suggests that a sanctuary for horses and ponies may also be in danger.