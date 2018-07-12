Costa del Sol

FOREST FIRE – one of the first major fires on Costa del Sol

By Thursday, 12 July 2018 20:28 0
FOREST FIRE – one of the first major fires on Costa del Sol

THERE have been posts on social media since 8pm this evening (Thursday 12 July) that there are possibly two fires above the general area of La Cala de Mijas.

Ash has been falling as far away as Fuengirola and the Mijas Fire Brigade has posted a short video on its twitter feed showing at least one fire.

There are reports that helicopters have been scrambled and are dropping water on the centre of the conflagration and it appears that some people may have to be evacuated from their homes.

One report suggests that a sanctuary for horses and ponies may also be in danger. 

Tags
« Outrage over 'looky looky' men in southern Spain
John Smith

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Do you think England are going to win the World Cup?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Costa del Sol Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Costa del Sol? Subscribe here.