Man held at Malaga airport before boarding flight to Belfast in alleged ‘kid snatching’ attempt

AN IRISHMAN has been arrested at Malaga airport after allegedly attempting to take his children to Belfast under duress.
The Guardia Civil said offices detained the suspect before he was able to board a flight to Belfast with the six and nine-year-olds.
He had also reportedly broken a restraining order which stopped him from making contact with his ex-partner after arriving at her workplace in Mijas.
A police spokesperson said the man was travelling on an Irish passport and that he had dual nationality. The other travel documents were not issued by British authorities, he added.
