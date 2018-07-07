Costa del Sol

Man held at Malaga airport before boarding flight to Belfast in alleged ‘kid snatching’ attempt

By Saturday, 07 July 2018 14:17 0
HELD: The man was arrested at Malaga Airport HELD: The man was arrested at Malaga Airport Terry Whalebone, via Flickr

AN IRISHMAN has been arrested at Malaga airport after allegedly attempting to take his children to Belfast under duress.

The Guardia Civil said offices detained the suspect before he was able to board a flight to Belfast with the six and nine-year-olds.

He had also reportedly broken a restraining order which stopped him from making contact with his ex-partner after arriving at her workplace in Mijas.

A police spokesperson said the man was travelling on an Irish passport and that he had dual nationality. The other travel documents were not issued by British authorities, he added.

Tags
« Man wounded in Mijas Shooting
Joe Gerrard

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Do you think England are going to win the World Cup?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Costa del Sol Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Costa del Sol? Subscribe here.