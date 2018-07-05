Costa del Sol

Man wounded in Mijas Shooting

By Thursday, 05 July 2018 15:03 0
The man was shot on Calle San Dioisio The man was shot on Calle San Dioisio ©Mijas Comunicacion

POLICE have begun probing the shooting of a 40-year-old man in the Las Lagunas area of Mijas, with officers also tracing the suspect.

The 112 emergency services line said the man was shot on Calle San Dioisioat around 7.55pm yesterday evening (Wednesday).

Personnel including police and ambulances were called out to the area after several locals alerted them to the attack.

Local witnesses reportedly told journalists two men had entered a bar near the town’s Mercadona supermarket, pulled the victim out and shot him. Police have yet to confirm this.

Emergency services said the victim was fired upon several times and was taken to the Intensive Care Unit of the Costa del Sol Regional Hospital for treatment.

Tags
« Bar and club employees were arrested for selling drugs in Benalmadena
Joe Gerrard

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Do you think England are going to win the World Cup?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Costa del Sol Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Costa del Sol? Subscribe here.