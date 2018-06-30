Nasty incident could have caused serious injury

No lady driver can be blamed for parking like this

ONE poor woman had a terrible shock as her parked car was shunted down a set of stairs and into the rejas (grill) in front of a closed shop.

The woman had just returned to her car in the Diana Park area of Estepona and got in, ready to reverse out.

Suddenly, a car that was parked on the other side of the road reversed at high speed straight in to the back of her car, knocking it across the pavement, narrowly missing a couple who were walking by and then pushed it down steps into the shop.

A passenger carrying a dog emerged from the car that had reversed and walked away, followed by the male driver who appeared to be unsteady on his feet.

There are no reports of any serious injury but as this is a busy road and shopping area, the accident could have been much worse with potential casualties.