Costa del Sol

Suspected killer was held in Fuengirola

By Friday, 29 June 2018 13:05 0
Suspected killer was held in Fuengirola

A SERBIAN murder suspect has been held on a European Arrest Warrant in Fuengirola.

The 45-year-old from the northern city of Zrenjanin is wanted in connection with the killing of a jeweller in Berlin, Germany.

He was held while in the act of pawning fake gold items at a pawn shop in the town popular with British expatriates and holidaymakers, National Police investigators confirmed in a statement.

After trying to identify himself with faked Romanian documentation, he was held and charged with fraud, forgery and civil crimes.

In his car officers found more fake jewellery, and he is suspected of employing the scam to rake in around €7,000 since arriving to Spain.

But once he had been quizzed by detectives at the local station his true identity was revealed, with an active international warrant issued in his name.

According to German authorities, he is one of two men who masterminded an armed robbery during which an employee was gunned down.

He is to be transferred to Madrid for a hearing at the capital’s National High Court ahead of his likely extradition, according to reports.

Tags
« GAS SCAM WARNING: Costa del Sol residents warned over con
Matt Ford

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Fifa World Cup - Groups

Pos Team Pl W D L SD SF SA Pts
1. Uruguay 3 3 0 0 +5 5 0 9
2. Russia 3 2 0 1 +4 8 4 6
3. Saudi Arabia 3 1 0 2 -5 2 7 3
4. Egypt 3 0 0 3 -4 2 6 0
Pos Team Pl W D L SD SF SA Pts
1. Spain 3 1 2 0 +1 6 5 5
2. Portugal 3 1 2 0 +1 5 4 5
3. IR Iran 3 1 1 1 0 2 2 4
4. Morocco 3 0 1 2 -2 2 4 1
Pos Team Pl W D L SD SF SA Pts
1. France 3 2 1 0 +2 3 1 7
2. Denmark 3 1 2 0 +1 2 1 5
3. Peru 3 1 0 2 0 2 2 3
4. Australia 3 0 1 2 -3 2 5 1
Pos Team Pl W D L SD SF SA Pts
1. Croatia 3 3 0 0 +6 7 1 9
2. Argentina 3 1 1 1 -2 3 5 4
3. Nigeria 3 1 0 2 -1 3 4 3
4. Iceland 3 0 1 2 -3 2 5 1
Pos Team Pl W D L SD SF SA Pts
1. Brazil 3 2 1 0 +4 5 1 7
2. Switzerland 3 1 2 0 +1 5 4 5
3. Serbia 3 1 0 2 -2 2 4 3
4. Costa Rica 3 0 1 2 -3 2 5 1
Pos Team Pl W D L SD SF SA Pts
1. Sweden 3 2 0 1 +3 5 2 6
2. Mexico 3 2 0 1 -1 3 4 6
3. South Korea 3 1 0 2 0 3 3 3
4. Germany 3 1 0 2 -2 2 4 3
Pos Team Pl W D L SD SF SA Pts
1. Belgium 3 3 0 0 +7 9 2 9
2. England 3 2 0 1 +5 8 3 6
3. Tunisia 3 1 0 2 -3 5 8 3
4. Panama 3 0 0 3 -9 2 11 0
Pos Team Pl W D L SD SF SA Pts
1. Colombia 3 2 0 1 +3 5 2 6
2. Japan 3 1 1 1 0 4 4 4
3. Senegal 3 1 1 1 0 4 4 4
4. Poland 3 1 0 2 -3 2 5 3

Poll of the Week

Following the news that a Magaluf hotel installed a glass panel to stop holidaymakers from falling off, should all hotels follow suit?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Costa del Sol Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Costa del Sol? Subscribe here.