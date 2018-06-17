Partner of man who drowned in Costa del Sol river launches desperate appeal to find dog

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
THE partner of the man who drowned in a Costa del Sol river attempting to rescue his dog has launched an appeal to find it.
The boxer, called Mishka, has apparently vanished since the incident in Fuengirola.
A Facebook post by a local dog charity P.A.D has asked anyone with information to call 679067057 or to contact the Nanci A-e Facebook page. The dog does have a microchip.
The 29-year-old man died on Friday (15 June) attempting to rescue his dog from the Fuengirola River.
