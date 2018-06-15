Costa del Sol

Man drowns attempting to rescue his dog from Costa del Sol river

By Friday, 15 June 2018 16:31 0
Man drowns attempting to rescue his dog from Costa del Sol river

A MAN has died after attempting to rescue his dog from a river in a popular Costa del Sol area.

The 29-year-old dove into the Fuengirola River after his pet and appeared to have problems getting back out according to reports.

Two council workers who were in the area at the time dragged the man out of the river, who reportedly still showed signs of life, but paramedics were unable to save him

Tags
« SUPPORT DAVID TOMS: Fundraising campaign for new wheelchair launched for paralysed biker
Jay Emeny

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Fifa World Cup - Groups

Pos Team Pl W D L SD SF SA Pts
1. Russia 1 1 0 0 +5 5 0 3
2. Uruguay 1 1 0 0 +1 1 0 3
3. Egypt 1 0 0 1 -1 0 1 0
4. Saudi Arabia 1 0 0 1 -5 0 5 0
Pos Team Pl W D L SD SF SA Pts
1. Portugal 0 0
2. Morocco 0 0
3. Spain 0 0
4. IR Iran 0 0
Pos Team Pl W D L SD SF SA Pts
1. France 0 0
2. Australia 0 0
3. Peru 0 0
4. Denmark 0 0
Pos Team Pl W D L SD SF SA Pts
1. Argentina 0 0
2. Croatia 0 0
3. Iceland 0 0
4. Nigeria 0 0
Pos Team Pl W D L SD SF SA Pts
1. Brazil 0 0
2. Costa Rica 0 0
3. Switzerland 0 0
4. Serbia 0 0
Pos Team Pl W D L SD SF SA Pts
1. Germany 0 0
2. Mexico 0 0
3. Sweden 0 0
4. South Korea 0 0
Pos Team Pl W D L SD SF SA Pts
1. Belgium 0 0
2. Tunisia 0 0
3. Panama 0 0
4. England 0 0
Pos Team Pl W D L SD SF SA Pts
1. Poland 0 0
2. Colombia 0 0
3. Senegal 0 0
4. Japan 0 0

Poll of the Week

Do you agree with Spain’s decision to allow the boat carrying more than 600 migrants to dock in Valencia?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Costa del Sol Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Costa del Sol? Subscribe here.