Man drowns attempting to rescue his dog from Costa del Sol river

A MAN has died after attempting to rescue his dog from a river in a popular Costa del Sol area.
The 29-year-old dove into the Fuengirola River after his pet and appeared to have problems getting back out according to reports.
Two council workers who were in the area at the time dragged the man out of the river, who reportedly still showed signs of life, but paramedics were unable to save him
