‘It was horrific’: Outrage as weather leaves Brit families stranded on easyJet flight home from Malaga

RAINED OFF: Flight diversions saw the Phiri family (inset) diverted to Liverpool.

HUNDREDS of passengers were left stranded after flight diversions, caused by bad weather, sparked outrage.

Ria Phiri, 30, from Westcliff-on-Sea, was travelling home to Southend

from a holiday on the Costa del Sol

with her young family, but as the easyJet aircraft prepared to land it started to circle and she and her young family ended up in Liverpool 90 minutes later.

Once there they were kept on the plane for over an hour as tensions boiled over, with the pilot and crew being accompanied by a police escort as they left the scene.

The family were then transferred to an airport hotel before being collected by a coach which was initially sent to the wrong place at 12pm the next day.

Ms Phiri said: “We didn’t get anywhere near the service we were supposed to - it was horrific.

“The flight was absolutely packed with young children and people started to get really frustrated because we just felt trapped. We were even told by police we weren’t allowed to ask questions to staff.”

An easyJet official said: “Like other airlines, easyJet faced disruption due to low visibility and local thunderstorms across the UK which resulted in some airport restrictions.

“We were required to divert some flights. Unfortunately in both circumstances, due to the widespread disruption, easyJet was unable to provide onward coach travel to Southend immediately.

“easyJet will be making contact to apologise for their experiences.”