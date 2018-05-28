Costa del Sol villa with Picasso masterpiece to be auctioned

A PALATIAL Costa del Sol villa with a Picasso masterpiece in the swimming pool is to be auctioned off without a reserve.

The beachfront property near Marbella, dubbed El Martinete, was formerly owned by Antonio el Bailarin, a flamenco dancer who was close friends with the Malaga-born painter.

Picasso reportedly visited the nine-bedroom property on a number of occasions, and autographed the bottom of the outdoor pool during a stay in 1961.

The house was inspired by Renaissance architecture and includes a grand foyer with marble columns and moulded ceilings leading to a modern kitchen, dining room for 20 people, bar, indoor pool and sauna and six en-suite bedrooms distributed over four floors with lift access.

A pair of guest houses come with three additional bedrooms and three bathrooms, set in landscaped gardens with a raised terrace and private beach access.

The Puerto Banus home was previously available for €13 million, but will now be sold by Concierge Auctions.

Bidding will open next Tuesday and close 48 hours later.

Charlie Smith, European advisor for Concierge Auctions, said: “Beachfront properties are rare in this sought-after area of southern Spain and beachfront villas offering this level of luxury living even more so.

“El Martinete is truly unique. The buyer of the villa will not just be purchasing one of the region’s most prestigious properties, but also a one-of-a-kind piece of art signed by Pablo Picasso himself.”