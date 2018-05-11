Bleeding man with gunshot wound staggers into Costa del Sol medical centre

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
A MAN with a serious gunshot wound to his stomach has presented himself to a medical centre on Spain’s Costa del Sol today (Friday).
The man was rushed from the health centre in Fuengirola to the Costa del Sol Hospital in Marbella where he has undergone emergency surgery to his abdomen.
His life is not in danger.
The National Police has opened an investigation to clarify the facts.
It follows a shooting incident in Fuengirola a week ago when two people were injured.
