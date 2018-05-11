Costa del Sol

Bleeding man with gunshot wound staggers into Costa del Sol medical centre

By Friday, 11 May 2018 22:01 0
AMBULANCE: The wounded man was rushed to the Costa del Sol Hospital in Marbella AMBULANCE: The wounded man was rushed to the Costa del Sol Hospital in Marbella Shutterstock

A MAN with a serious gunshot wound to his stomach has presented himself to a medical centre on Spain’s Costa del Sol today (Friday).

The man was rushed from the health centre in Fuengirola to the Costa del Sol Hospital in Marbella where he has undergone emergency surgery to his abdomen.

His life is not in danger.

The National Police has opened an investigation to clarify the facts.

It follows a shooting incident in Fuengirola a week ago when two people were injured.

Tags
« HOPPING MAD: Aer Lingus flight to Spain aborted after jet ploughs into hares on runway
Karl Smallman

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

In the wake of the 'La Manada' court ruling do you think sexual assault laws in Spain should be reformed?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Costa del Sol Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Costa del Sol? Subscribe here.