Internet cafe owner on Costa del Sol faces fine and prison for pirated software

PIRATED SOFTWARE: Internet cafe owner faces jail and fine

THE OWNER of an internet cafe is facing a big fine and a nine-month prison sentence for allegedly having illegal software on ten computers.

When police raided the establishment in Malaga they found pirated copies of the Microsoft Windows operating system and the Office software package on each of the PCs.

The prosecutor is also calling for a prison sentence, the destruction of the goods and for the defendant to indemnify Microsoft Corporation €9,540 for 'a crime against intellectual property.'

