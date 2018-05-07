Internet cafe owner on Costa del Sol faces fine and prison for pirated software

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
+34 951 38 61 61
THE OWNER of an internet cafe is facing a big fine and a nine-month prison sentence for allegedly having illegal software on ten computers.
When police raided the establishment in Malaga they found pirated copies of the Microsoft Windows operating system and the Office software package on each of the PCs.
The prosecutor is also calling for a prison sentence, the destruction of the goods and for the defendant to indemnify Microsoft Corporation €9,540 for 'a crime against intellectual property.'
Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.
Comments (0)