BREAKING: Mother stabbed to death in Costa del Sol holiday hotspot

DETECTIVES are probing a fatal stabbing on the Costa del Sol.

The dead woman’s body was found earlier today (Sunday) on calle Isla de Inca near the centre of Fuengirola, a holiday town also popular with expatriates.

A 38-year-old Bulgarian man believed to be her son of the victim has been held in the wake of the incident, according to initial reports.

More to follow.

