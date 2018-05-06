BREAKING: Mother stabbed to death in Costa del Sol holiday hotspot

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
DETECTIVES are probing a fatal stabbing on the Costa del Sol.
The dead woman’s body was found earlier today (Sunday) on calle Isla de Inca near the centre of Fuengirola, a holiday town also popular with expatriates.
A 38-year-old Bulgarian man believed to be her son of the victim has been held in the wake of the incident, according to initial reports.
More to follow.
