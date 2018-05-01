British athlete dies after suffering a heart attack during Ironman event on Spain’s Costa del Sol

CARDIAC ARREST: The female triathlete passed away at the Costa del Sol Hospital in Marbella (File photograph)

A BRITISH female triathlete has died after taking part in a gruelling Ironman event on the Costa del Sol in Spain.

The unnamed woman was taking part in the Ironman 70.3 Marbella event on Sunday which attracted 2,500 athletes from around the world.

The event consisted of a 1,900 metre swim in the Mediterranean sea followed by a 90 kilometre bike ride and a 21km run before crossing the finishing line on the sands of Puerto Banus.

It is believed she suffered a cardiac arrest during the swimming event and was pronounced 'brain dead' until she passed away at the Costa del Sol Hospital on Monday.