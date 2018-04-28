Costa del Sol

WATCH: Record drugs bust near Gibraltar

By Euro Weekly News Saturday, 28 April 2018 16:15 0
WATCH: Record drugs bust near Gibraltar National Police

EUROPE’S biggest ever haul of cocaine from a container ship has been seized near Gibraltar.

It comes as almost nine tonnes of the drug was found hidden among a shipment of Colombian bananas at Algeciras port.

Spain’s Interior Minister, Juan Ignacio Zoido, revealed details of the bust during a press conference, explaining that investigators were alerted to three ‘suspicious’ containers travelling on a barge named the Lucie Schulte.

The shipment was attributed to a Colombian firm and a Spanish import company already under investigation.

Drug enforcement officers moved in ‘discreetly’once the vessel had docked in Algeciras, leading to the discovery of the 8,740 kilo stash.

But the ship was allowed to move on, with detectives leading the probe anxious to nail down its final destination.

It moored in Malaga City a few hours later, triggering a raid on an industrial unit where the narcotics were being stored.

Three people were held at the scene with two businessmen, named as Willian Fracois R I and Roberto R H, later arrested in Lyon after fleeing to France. >The seizure is the largest in Spanish history, outstripping a 1999 haul of 7.6 tonnes, and Mr Zoido praised the “magnificent work of our security services.”

Tags
« Body found in mountains confirmed as Brit teenager missing in southern Spain

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Should holiday rental websites do more to clamp down on false listings?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Costa del Sol Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Costa del Sol? Subscribe here.