Costa del Sol

Body found in mountains confirmed as Brit teenager missing in southern Spain

By Thursday, 26 April 2018 23:53 0
POLICE: Searched the area by helicopter (File photograph) POLICE: Searched the area by helicopter (File photograph) Shutterstock

A BODY has been found in the mountains above Alhaurin el Grande today (Thursday) during a search for a Brit teenager, Kieran O’Brien, who went missing six days ago

A Guardia Civil police helicopter had been searching the area inland from Spain’s Costa del Sol all day.

Family friend Sandie Ashing told the Euro Weekly News, “Reports that a body has been found on the mountain are true.

“We were praying it wasn't him.”

"But his dad just messaged me and confirmed.

"I have no words."

She added, "As I am sure you can imagine his family and friends are devastated.

"They thank everyone for sharing the posts, and searching in person.

"Thank you to all media who have been very supportive.

"Please give his family and friends time to grieve. RIP Kieran"

 

Tags
« South of Spain and Costa del Sol shaken by 'large' earthquake WATCH: Record drugs bust near Gibraltar »
Karl Smallman

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Should holiday rental websites do more to clamp down on false listings?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Costa del Sol Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Costa del Sol? Subscribe here.