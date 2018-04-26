Costa del Sol

South of Spain and Costa del Sol shaken by 'large' earthquake

By Thursday, 26 April 2018 13:33 0
EPICENTRE: Gaucin - just inland from Spain&#039;s Costa del Sol EPICENTRE: Gaucin - just inland from Spain's Costa del Sol Shutterstock

AN area just inland from Spain’s Costa del Sol has been rocked by an earthquake measuring 4.5 on the Richter scale this afternoon (Thursday).

With its epicentre in the town Gaucin many white villages of the Serrania de Ronda were shaken by a by the large tremor recorded at 1.13pm local time.

The quake which, according to the emergency services,  was also felt in Estepona and Manilva on the Costa del Sol  was recorded at a depth of just 12km.

Speaking from Jimera de Líbar in the Guadiaro Valley British expat Carol Nichols said, “It was really a strong one as the whole house shook and the cupboards opened.

“All the neighbours were in the street.

“What a shock!”

es2018epoec

Tags
« MISSING BRIT EXPAT TEEN: Police helicopter joins search in southern Spain Body found in mountains confirmed as Brit teenager missing in southern Spain »
Karl Smallman

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Should holiday rental websites do more to clamp down on false listings?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Costa del Sol Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Costa del Sol? Subscribe here.