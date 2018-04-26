South of Spain and Costa del Sol shaken by 'large' earthquake

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
AN area just inland from Spain’s Costa del Sol has been rocked by an earthquake measuring 4.5 on the Richter scale this afternoon (Thursday).
With its epicentre in the town Gaucin many white villages of the Serrania de Ronda were shaken by a by the large tremor recorded at 1.13pm local time.
The quake which, according to the emergency services, was also felt in Estepona and Manilva on the Costa del Sol was recorded at a depth of just 12km.
Speaking from Jimera de Líbar in the Guadiaro Valley British expat Carol Nichols said, “It was really a strong one as the whole house shook and the cupboards opened.
“All the neighbours were in the street.
“What a shock!”
