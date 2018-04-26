MISSING BRIT EXPAT TEEN: Police helicopter joins search in southern Spain

FAMILY and friends of a 17-year-old British expat who has been missing for six days in the south of Spain are organising a foot search for the teenager at the weekend.

Today (Thursday) a Guardia Civil police helicopter has been up over the mountains near Alhaurin el Grande and will continue searching ‘until necessary.'

Friends of Kieran O’Brien's family are also organising a public ground search on Saturday morning with the meeting place and time still to be finalised.

Kieran hasn’t been seen since the evening of Friday, April 20 between 7 pm and 8 pm, when he vanished in Alhaurin el Grande, Malaga.

Family friend Sandie Ashing said: “Kieran’s family are worried sick about him."

Speaking exclusively to the Euro Weekly News she added: "Kieran was one of my drama students at the Family of Sound.

"He was a well-loved member of the FOS drama group.

"He is popular confident young man, he loves sports.

"He is always willing to offer his own help and has done events for charity over the years."

Kieran is described as of British nationality, 17-years-old, 1.75m (5 ft 9 in), slim build with dark blonde and wavy hair.

He was last seen wearing grey sweat pants, a black hoodie and trainers.

The Asociacion Sosdesaparecidos missing persons group has now circulated Kieran’s details across the whole of Spain.

If you have any information please contact the association on 649 95 29 57.