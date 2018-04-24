Five-year-old boy injured in Costa del Sol balcony fall

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
A YOUNG BOY was rushed to the Costa del Sol Hospital in Marbella after falling from a first-floor balcony according to reports from the Emergencias 112 Andalucia service.
Guardia Civil, Local Police and medics attended the scene of the accident on Calle Pandora Street in San Luis de Sabinillas.
Meanwhile, yesterday (Monday) a girl was injured in a fall from the third floor of a house in San Juan de Aznalfarache in the Andalucian province of Sevilla.
National Police said that the child is three-years-old.
