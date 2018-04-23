Costa del Sol police hunt Brit who allegedly ‘left passenger for dead’ after horror smash

DRAMATIC RESCUE: The seriously injured passenger was freed five hours after the crash, according to reports.

SPANISH police are hunting a British man in the wake of a horror accident on the Costa del Sol.

The investigation comes after he reportedly leapt to safety seconds before the rental car he was driving plunged 30 metres off the A-45 dual carriageway, rolling several times before landing on its side in the Guadalmedina River.

He managed to walk to a hostel in the nearby village of Casabermeja and was driven to Carlos Haya Hospital in Malaga City with minor bruising, but Spanish media reports claim he failed to tell medics that a 42-year-old man from Riogordo, Axarquia, was still inside the vehicle when he fled the scene.

The Spaniard was freed five hours later after a passing motorist spotted the wreckage and alerted emergency services.

Rescue workers described his condition as ‘critical’ in the wake of the dramatic operation, which saw him cut loose and stretchered to the road by fire fighters before also being taken to Carlos Haya with head injuries and internal bleeding.

Investigators believe the two men were returning to Riogordo after a night partying in Fuengirola, with the car having been rented by a second British man, 60, who resides in the village.

The A-45 links Malaga to Antequera, and the accident happened close to a restaurant called Venta Cotrina at around 4am, but the emergency call came at 8.15am.

And when Guardia Civil detectives arrived at the hospital to talk to the Briton having established that the pair were travelling together, he had already been discharged.

His alleged passenger remains in intensive care, a hospital source confirmed.