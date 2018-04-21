‘Poison’ warning for Costa del Sol pet owners

'KILLER' POWDER: The shunks of meat laced with a red powder

ANOTHER suspected case of pet poisoning has been discovered on Spain’s Costa del Sol.

The warning about meat covered in a suspicious red powder being found in Marbella went out on social media.

The Facebook user wrote, “Walking my dogs just above the Marbella football field, I found four pieces of meat with a red powder.

"It seems and from what I have read is a killer, anticoagulant.

“I warn you to be careful, I kept looking but I did not find any more.

“I will go to complain and, hopefully, they will catch whoever it was since it is not the first time.”