‘Poison’ warning for Costa del Sol pet owners

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
+34 951 38 61 61
ANOTHER suspected case of pet poisoning has been discovered on Spain’s Costa del Sol.
The warning about meat covered in a suspicious red powder being found in Marbella went out on social media.
The Facebook user wrote, “Walking my dogs just above the Marbella football field, I found four pieces of meat with a red powder.
"It seems and from what I have read is a killer, anticoagulant.
“I warn you to be careful, I kept looking but I did not find any more.
“I will go to complain and, hopefully, they will catch whoever it was since it is not the first time.”
Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.
Comments (0)