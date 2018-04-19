Costa del Sol pile-up leaves one car overturned and several people injured

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
A FOUR vehicle crash on the A-7 on the Costa del Sol today (Thursday) has left several people injured.
A 40-year-old man and 65-year-old woman were injured in the smash on the busy A-7 at kilometre 241.8, near Malaga, heading in the direction of Cadiz.
The injured have been transferred to hospital and police are working to clear tailback of traffic which stretches back several kilometres.
