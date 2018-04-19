Costa del Sol

Costa del Sol pile-up leaves one car overturned and several people injured

By Thursday, 19 April 2018 14:52 0
OVERTURNED CAR: Emergency services at the scene of the accident on the Costa del Sol OVERTURNED CAR: Emergency services at the scene of the accident on the Costa del Sol Twitter

A FOUR vehicle crash on the A-7 on the Costa del Sol today (Thursday) has left several people injured.

A 40-year-old man and 65-year-old woman were injured in the smash on the busy A-7 at kilometre  241.8, near Malaga, heading in the direction of Cadiz.

The injured have been transferred to hospital and police are working to clear tailback of traffic which stretches back several kilometres.

