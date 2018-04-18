Costa del Sol

Ambulance carrying heart attack patient bursts into flames on Costa del Sol

By Wednesday, 18 April 2018 09:09 0
BLAZE: Ambulance burst into flames at the entrance to the Hospital Materno Infantil de Malaga (File photograph) BLAZE: Ambulance burst into flames at the entrance to the Hospital Materno Infantil de Malaga (File photograph) 061 Andalucia

AN ambulance carrying a patient who had suffered a heart attack burst into flames outside the doors of a Malaga hospital yesterday afternoon (Tuesday).

The vehicle had just arrived at the entrance to the Hospital Materno Infantil de Malaga when smoke was noticed coming from the ambulance, before it burst into flames.

The flames were tackled by a fast-thinking paramedic with a fire extinguisher who was travelling on the vehicle assisted by security staff at the hospital.

No-one was injured in the incident and the 60-year-old patient was safely transferred into the hospital.

The cause of the fire is now being investigated.

Tags
« Multiple car smash on Costa del Sol leaves six injured BLOOMING LOVELY: International press club visits the 'Garden of the Costa del Sol' »
Karl Smallman

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Should holiday rental websites do more to clamp down on false listings?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Costa del Sol Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Costa del Sol? Subscribe here.