Multiple car smash on Costa del Sol leaves six injured

SIX PEOPLE have been taken to hospital after a crash involving three cars on the Costa del Sol's A-7 main road.
The six injured, aged between 24 and 61, were taken to the Costa del Sol Hospital in Marbella after the smash yesterday (Saturday).
The accident happened on the A-7 at km 208 in Fuengirola.
