Multiple car smash on Costa del Sol leaves six injured

COSTA DEL SOL CAR SMASH: Six injured were taken to hospital

SIX PEOPLE have been taken to hospital after a crash involving three cars on the Costa del Sol's A-7 main road.

The six injured, aged between 24 and 61, were taken to the Costa del Sol Hospital in Marbella after the smash yesterday (Saturday).

The accident happened on the A-7 at km 208 in Fuengirola.