Over €4,000 raised for Costa del Sol children’s charity by Sala Group Golf Society

AFTER their monthly tournament, the members of Sala Group Golf Classic met at the Oak Garden and Grill in Nueva Andalucia to present prizes and a sizeable donation to charity yesterday (Saturday).

Chairman of the Sala Group Ian Radford handed over a cheque for €4,100 to Rita Feti representing the Ciudad de los Niños in Malaga City which had been raised by the members of the Golf Society.

The Malaga establishment which is part of a larger organisation also present in Granada, La Linea de la Concepcion and Sevilla was founded in 1950 by los Hermanos Obreros de María, a group of Catholic priests with the aim of assisting underprivileged children.

It is not an orphanage but looks after the well-being of children and teenagers from families who are experiencing difficulties, helping to educate them, to train them for work and to help them obtain jobs once they leave school.

Many of the children who come from immigrant families of all types are able to attend thanks to daily buses that are laid on by the centre and although it is run with assistance from the Junta de Andalucia, the Ciudad de los Niños also relies on generous donations such as that given by the Sala Golfers.

Since the Sala Group first opened on the Costa del Sol in 2008, it has been heavily committed to raising funds for different charities and to date has given almost €150,000 to a wide range of local causes.

• For more information about the work of the charity visit www.cnmalaga.com