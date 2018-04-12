Costa del Sol

Ambulance carrying patient to hospital overturns on dual-carriageway in south of Spain

By Thursday, 12 April 2018 22:06 0
AMBULANCE: Two were helped from the vehicle by firefighters (File photograph) AMBULANCE: Two were helped from the vehicle by firefighters (File photograph) 061 Andalucia

AN ambulance carrying an elderly patient to hospital overturned on the busy N-340 in Andalucia this afternoon (Thursday).

Firefighters helped two of the occupants from the vehicle that crashed although emergency services said they were not trapped.

The accident happened at km 90 on the N-340, near Tarifa in the province of Cadiz in Andalucia.

The patient, who was being taken to hospital for dialysis,  was travelling in the front of the vehicle and was helped out by firemen after the windscreen was removed. He suffered a blow to the chest. 

Earlier this week a woman was seriously injured after she fell into the road from the back of an ambulance that was travelling at speed on a motorway in Spain.

Tags
« Over 60s football players relive their youth… at walking pace Over €4,000 raised for Costa del Sol children’s charity by Sala Group Golf Society »
Karl Smallman

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Should holiday rental websites do more to clamp down on false listings?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Costa del Sol Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Costa del Sol? Subscribe here.