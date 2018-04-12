Ambulance carrying patient to hospital overturns on dual-carriageway in south of Spain

AMBULANCE: Two were helped from the vehicle by firefighters (File photograph)

AN ambulance carrying an elderly patient to hospital overturned on the busy N-340 in Andalucia this afternoon (Thursday).

Firefighters helped two of the occupants from the vehicle that crashed although emergency services said they were not trapped.

The accident happened at km 90 on the N-340, near Tarifa in the province of Cadiz in Andalucia.

The patient, who was being taken to hospital for dialysis, was travelling in the front of the vehicle and was helped out by firemen after the windscreen was removed. He suffered a blow to the chest.

Earlier this week a woman was seriously injured after she fell into the road from the back of an ambulance that was travelling at speed on a motorway in Spain.