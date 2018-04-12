Costa del Sol

WATCH: Firefighters tackle blaze at Costa del Sol train depot

By Thursday, 12 April 2018 13:38 0
TRAIN WORKSHOP FIRE: The Renfe depot in Malaga TRAIN WORKSHOP FIRE: The Renfe depot in Malaga Twitter / @SER_Malaga

A FIRE at a railway workshop in  Malaga on the Costa del Sol produced a dense column of black smoke that hung over the city this morning (Thursday).

Firefighters tackled the blaze in an area where dangerous materials including paints, varnishes, solvents, oil and batteries were stored at the Los Prados de Renfe depot.

There were also bottles of highly-flammable acetylene, compressed oxygen and compressed nitrogen that made tackling the blaze more hazardous – but no personal injuries were reported.

Train services in the area have not been affected.

Tags
« UK secret service drafts in Brit Costa del Sol drugs lord Over 60s football players relive their youth… at walking pace »
Karl Smallman

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page.

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Should holiday rental websites do more to clamp down on false listings?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Costa del Sol Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Costa del Sol? Subscribe here.