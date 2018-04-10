Costa del Sol

Passenger numbers soar at Malaga-Costa del Sol Airport

Tuesday, 10 April 2018
MALAGA’S Costa del Sol airport has seen an almost 10 per cent rise in passengers in the first three months of 2018.

In the first quarter of the year the airport has dealt with 7.1 per cent more passengers and 6.7 per cent more operations than in the same period of 2017.

Between January and March of this year 3,193,468 flyers flew on 25,398 flights.

In March alone 1,294,374 passengers passed through the terminal (+ 7.9 per cent) on 9,942 flights (+ 8.7 per cent). Of those 1,065,984 passengers travelled abroad. 

The busiest day of the period was on March 31 when Malaga-Costa del Sol Airport managed 449 landings and takeoffs.

The additional traffic has been mainly attributed to an early Easter week this year, part of which fell in March.

