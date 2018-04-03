Boy, 4, dies after fall from second-floor apartment on Costa del Sol

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
A FOUR-YEAR-OLD boy has died after falling from a second-floor balcony in Malaga, on Spain’s Costa del Sol.
The child was in the company of relatives when he fell from a height of about 12-metres (40-feet).
The tragic accident happened in the Santa Paula district of the city, emergency services reported.
Fallece un menor de cinco años de edad al caer por la terraza de un segundo piso en #Málaga— Emergencias 112 (@E112Andalucia) April 3, 2018
