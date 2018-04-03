Costa del Sol

Boy, 4, dies after fall from second-floor apartment on Costa del Sol

By Tuesday, 03 April 2018 19:55 0
A FOUR-YEAR-OLD boy has died after falling from a second-floor balcony in Malaga, on Spain’s Costa del Sol.

The child was in the company of relatives when he fell from a height of about 12-metres (40-feet).

The tragic accident happened in the Santa Paula district of the city, emergency services reported.

