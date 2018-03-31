TRASH BEHAVIOUR: Man rescued from underground rubbish bin on the Costa del Sol

Costa del Sol

FIREFIGHTERS have rescued a homeless man who plummeted into an underground rubbish bin on the Costa del Sol.

Medics confirmed that the 60-year-old had suffered bruising but was otherwise unharmed.

He had the misfortune of plunging several metres down into the pit housing the organic waste, and his rescuers said they believed he was trying to search through the rubbish inside.

Also known as ecological islands, the subterranean recycling bins are a common sight in much of Spain.

