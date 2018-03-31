Costa del Sol

Teen dies after moped smashes into parked vehicle on Costa del Sol

By Saturday, 31 March 2018 11:07 1 comment
A SEVENTEEN-YEAR-OLD boy died last night (Friday) after his moped hit a parked vehicle on Spain's Costa del Sol.

Paramedics were unable to save the rider’s life after the accident in the town of Torrox, Malaga, according to the 112 Andalucia emergency control centre.

Guardia Civil traffic officers are investigating the circumstances.

Comments (1)

  1. Ben Uncle

Unfortunately this was to be expected someday considering the behaviour of many of them on mopeds. Sorry for the family.

 
