Teen dies after moped smashes into parked vehicle on Costa del Sol

BLACK FRIDAY: It's turning into another dark Easter week for deaths on Spain's roads

A SEVENTEEN-YEAR-OLD boy died last night (Friday) after his moped hit a parked vehicle on Spain's Costa del Sol.

Paramedics were unable to save the rider’s life after the accident in the town of Torrox, Malaga, according to the 112 Andalucia emergency control centre.

Guardia Civil traffic officers are investigating the circumstances.