Teen dies after moped smashes into parked vehicle on Costa del Sol

A SEVENTEEN-YEAR-OLD boy died last night (Friday) after his moped hit a parked vehicle on Spain's Costa del Sol.
Paramedics were unable to save the rider’s life after the accident in the town of Torrox, Malaga, according to the 112 Andalucia emergency control centre.
Guardia Civil traffic officers are investigating the circumstances.
Fallece ayer noche un joven de 17 años en un accidente de ciclomotor en #Torrox #Málaga— Emergencias 112 (@E112Andalucia) March 31, 2018
