BREAKING: Man beaten to death on the Costa del Sol during suspected kidnapping

A MAN was reportedly beaten to death on the Costa del Sol in a suspected multiple kidnapping.

According to reports police received a call this morning (Tuesday) from a man who claimed he and two others – including the deceased – were taken from a house in Sierra Bermeja, Manilva, and only managed to escape after one of the victims was beaten to death.

The Guardia Civil are treating the case as an attempted kidnapping that ended in the death of one of the victims but have not ruled out other lines of enquiry.

More news to follow.