Costa del Sol

BREAKING: Man beaten to death on the Costa del Sol during suspected kidnapping

By Tuesday, 27 February 2018 11:13 0
Manilva (file image) Manilva (file image) Shutterstock

A MAN was reportedly beaten to death on the Costa del Sol in a suspected multiple kidnapping.

According to reports police received a call this morning (Tuesday) from a man who claimed he and two others – including the deceased – were taken from a house in Sierra Bermeja, Manilva, and only managed to escape after one of the victims was beaten to death.

The Guardia Civil are treating the case as an attempted kidnapping that ended in the death of one of the victims but have not ruled out other lines of enquiry.

More news to follow.

Tags
« Five injured as new speed cameras launched on dangerous Costa del Sol road POLICE CORRUPTION SHAME: Five officers jailed for selling drugs on the Costa del Sol »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Do you agree with the Balearics’ decision to ban tourists from travelling to the islands in diesel or petrol cars?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Costa del Sol Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Costa del Sol? Subscribe here.

Latest Tweets

About 25 minutes ago
From IFTTT
STORM EMMA: Weather warnings for rain, wind and snow issued throughout Spain https://t.co/LWnw5TyLWb #EuropeanNews… https://t.co/5VNPrymJCj
About 3 hours ago
From IFTTT
POLICE CORRUPTION SHAME: Five officers jailed for selling drugs on the Costa del Sol https://t.co/yzMKX0p2T0… https://t.co/21oi4aHa45
About 3 hours ago
From IFTTT
BREAKING: Man beaten to death on the Costa del Sol during suspected kidnapping https://t.co/jY2k5jyiOj… https://t.co/I9p7lszgS6
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Petition to reverse ban on darts walk-on girls reaches almost 40,000 signatures

Spaniards outraged with The Times following ‘How To Be Spanish’ article

New pet protection laws in Spain after ‘years of waiting’

Expat's ‘heart-breaking’ death leaves dog rescue centre in Spain in crisis

MAGALUF BOOZE BAN: Mayor calls for limited alcohol in all-inclusive hotels

WATCH: Scaffolding ripped off building as storms hit Gibraltar and Spain

Spain's Costa Blanca is tops for UK airport's passengers

‘Kamikaze’ driver who caused fatal car crash in Mallorca was four times over the limit

Lightning strikes Mallorca-bound flight