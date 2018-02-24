Costa del Sol

Search for Costa del Sol man - missing for four weeks - goes on

By Saturday, 24 February 2018 22:08 0
MISSING: Antonio Ortega (inset) and his dog that was found on February 4 MISSING: Antonio Ortega (inset) and his dog that was found on February 4 Twitter

THE family of a missing 32-year-old, who was last seen in Torremolinos on Spain's Costa del Sol, on January 22 have sought volunteers to help with their continuing search following his disappearance.

Several intensive searches by more than 100 people have so far failed to find any clues other than the discovery of his dog in a tunnel near Churriana on February 4.

National Police, Infoca, Local Police, Malaga firefighters, members of Civil Protection groups from Benalmadena, Torremolinos, Fuengirola, Coin, Pizarra and Rincon de la Victoria have all helped with the efforts to locate him.

He was last seen wearing black trousers, a white sweatshirt with red hood and blue shoes.

Antonio was not carrying any money, mobile phone or documentation.

He has green eyes and is described as 1.75 metres tall, weighs about 72 kilograms and has short brown hair.

The Guardia Civil has asked anyone who thinks they may have seen Antonio to call 062, 091 or 112.

