Raped Brit woman on Costa del Sol finds selfies her attacker took on her stolen phone

By Tuesday, 20 February 2018 11:11 0
COSTA DEL SOL ATTACK: Torremolinos

A 23-YEAR-OLD BRITISH woman who says she was punched in the face, threatened and raped in Torremolinos on the Costa del Sol has helped police catch her attacker.

The woman told police she was knocked out cold during the attack and was naked from the waist down when she regained consciousness.

The man fled the scene with her mobile phone following the attack in the early hours of February 11 in the La Nogalera area of Torremolinos.

But the woman spotted photos of her alleged attacker, posing with friends the day after the attack, on her Google Drive account.

Within hours police arrested the Spanish man, a 22-year-old squatter already known to them, and found the victim’s phone in his possession.

He faces sexual assault, wounding and robbery charges.

