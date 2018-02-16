Jurgen Klopp heads for La Sala in Puerto Banus during short stay in Marbella

THERE is little doubt that when a British football club visits Marbella that one place they are bound to visit is La Sala in Puerto Banus.

Having beaten Porto 5-0 on Wednesday and with no match due to be played this weekend because of the FA Cup, the team flew straight to Malaga to undertake some practise in Marbella.

Whilst the players were perhaps having to endure a tight training regime, Head Coach, Jurgen Klopp headed off for the music and great food at La Sala and was photographed at the venue which has welcomed some of the cream of the Premier League and Championship teams and their top stars.