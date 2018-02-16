Costa del Sol

Liverpool Football Club head to sunny Costa del Sol for training camp

Friday, 16 February 2018
LIVERPOOL FC: Manager Jurgen Klopp LIVERPOOL FC: Manager Jurgen Klopp Shutterstock

LIVERPOOL FC manager Jurgen Klopp has taken his players to the sunshine of the Costa del Sol in Spain for a four-day winter training camp.

The team will be based in Marbella where they will enjoy sunshine and temperatures of around 20 Celsius.

They flew to Spain direct from Portugal yesterday (Thursday) following their match against Porto and are expected to return to Merseyside on Sunday.

