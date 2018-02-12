Police pull dead body from sea on Spain's Costa del Sol

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
POLICE have recovered a lifeless body from the sea near Mijas on Spain's Costa del Sol.
The corpse was spotted near Cabopino port but the swell carried it to Mijas where officers on a Guardia Civil boat recovered it.
The 112 Andalucia emergency control centre reported the incident at 6pm this evening.
Only a couple of weeks ago the body of a middle-aged woman found dead on a nearby Costa del Sol beach.
More to follow...
