Costa del Sol

Police pull dead body from sea on Spain's Costa del Sol

By Monday, 12 February 2018 18:42 0
EMERGENCY SERVICES: The lifeless body was recovered by Guardia Civil officers (File photograph) EMERGENCY SERVICES: The lifeless body was recovered by Guardia Civil officers (File photograph) 061

POLICE have recovered a lifeless body from the sea near Mijas on Spain's Costa del Sol.

The corpse was spotted near Cabopino port but the swell carried it to Mijas where officers on a Guardia Civil boat recovered it.

The 112 Andalucia emergency control centre reported the incident at 6pm this evening.

Only a couple of weeks ago the body of a middle-aged woman found dead on a nearby Costa del Sol beach.

More to follow...

Tags
