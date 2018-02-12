Costa del Sol

Police seize record €120 million drugs haul on the Costa del Sol

By Monday, 12 February 2018 11:00 0
(inset) The record haul seized on the Costa del Sol (inset) The record haul seized on the Costa del Sol National Police

DRUGS POLICE have launched another spectacular swoop on the Costa del Sol.

It comes after five people were held and 3,500 kilos of cocaine worth around €120 million seized during raids on two properties in Estepona.

The haul is a record for Malaga Province and among the largest busts ever in Spain.

More than two tons of the drug were recovered from a house on an urbanisation near the H10 Estepona Palace Hotel, with the remainder hidden in containers of salt in an industrial unit.

Investigations remain open as detectives continue to probe the case, with further arrests not ruled out.

The sting is the string in a succession of recent anti-drug operations on the Costa del Sol.

Notorious cocaine kingpin Sito Miñanco was last week arrested in Algeciras, while the earlier seizure of cocaine-stuffed pineapples led to the arrest of 72-year-old mob boss ‘La Laca,’ thought to be the biggest smuggler in North Africa.

In December, police in Algeciras, Cadiz, unearthed six tonnes of Colombian cocaine worth €210 million in a container transporting bananas, ending what was a record year for seizures of the drug in Spain.

Tags
« VIDEO: Touching birthday tribute to missing Costa del Sol girl Amy Fitzpatrick Fury as jailed animal killer continues to profit from council contracts in southern Spain »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Do you agree with the Balearics’ decision to ban tourists from travelling to the islands in diesel or petrol cars?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Costa del Sol Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Costa del Sol? Subscribe here.

Latest Tweets

About 3 hours ago
From IFTTT
Canary Island council run leisure walk routes throughout Spain open to the public https://t.co/AHZCgW3nki… https://t.co/wz4pHcJC2z
About 3 hours ago
From IFTTT
Canary Island council run leisure walk routes throughout Spain now open to the public https://t.co/1pwZLbPVEV… https://t.co/VFPjkPitLM
About 3 hours ago
From IFTTT
The Priors finally receive payout for ilegal demolition in Almeria https://t.co/FYS6ILUWfe #EuropeanNews #EuroWeekly https://t.co/97GylVw5ZE
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Ryanair announce MASSIVE £200m investment at Manchester airport and new summer route to Spain

Petition to reverse ban on darts walk-on girls reaches almost 40,000 signatures

Spaniards outraged with The Times following ‘How To Be Spanish’ article

New pet protection laws in Spain after ‘years of waiting’

Wolves spotted in top Costa del Sol celebrity hotspot

Five people, including two children, injured in A-7 crash

STERLING: Raheem set for plush multi-million euro Marbella villa

Border queue delays in Gibraltar due to extra police checks in Spain

Plumber finds decomposing corpse at villa in Spain