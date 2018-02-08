Costa del Sol

Foundation puts Smile on face of Costa del Sol photographer

By Thursday, 08 February 2018 12:31 0
DAVID TOMS: With his new cat and physio bed DAVID TOMS: With his new cat and physio bed Jeremy Standley

POPULAR Costa del Sol photographer David Toms, who was left paralysed after a motorbike accident, has taken delivery of two special items this week.

First to arrive was a new €1,500 physiotherapy bed that is critical for his rehabilitation.

The bed was generously donated by The Smile Foundation which was set up by CLC World Resorts & Hotels in 1999 in Spain to support organisations on the Costa del Sol.  Funding is generated through member and staff contributions, fundraising activities and donations from CLC World, with fundraising events regularly held across CLC World’s Spanish and Tenerife resorts.

Already David and his physio, Sandra, are achieving great results and they hope to increase his sessions to five times a week in the near future.

David’s improvement in his short time at Jasmine Care Services in Alhaurin de la Torre is impressive and he’s now regularly seen whizzing around the grounds in his electric wheelchair. The little chiringuito located by the swimming pool is a great little spot and David’s become a regular there!

David’s also taken delivery of a new companion this week – a ‘mature’ rescue cat from the La Cala centre, so far unnamed, that will live with him at Jasmine.

He’s also starting to get out and about more with a trip to the beach in Los Alamos. David was desperate to see the sea he hadn’t seen for more than 18 months and enjoyed fish and chips (and maybe a small beer!) with friends at the seaside.

He’s also enjoyed a trip out to Venta El Madrono, the meeting point popular with bikers on the San Pedro to Ronda road to meet up with some of his old pals.

The next fundraising event to help fund David’s care is a professional photography seminar on February 24 at Sunset Beach which David will also be attending.

More details can be found on David’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Davidtomsprofessionalphotography/ or see below for the event poster.

HOW YOU CAN HELP - IN JUST FIVE MINUTES...

Currently, David receives no financial support from the state, apart from a minimal monthly amount for permanent disability, although the paperwork is currently in progress.

This means his support team relying almost solely on donations for David’s care on a month-to-month basis.

For an easy way of giving on a regular basis go to: www.fundmemonthly.com/fund/david-toms/

Or you can donate via: www.gofundme.com/2s7mrahs

And if you wish to set up a direct debit please contact [email protected] for a form

david toms photo seminar poster

Tags
