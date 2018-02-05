Ole! Flamenco brickie builds singing career after TV judges left stunned

BRICKING IT: Fernandez admitted he was nervous before the show

A STRUGGLING Spanish bricklayer appears set for singing stardom after he blew away the panel on a reality television show.

Francisco Fernandez, a labourer from Ronda, Malaga, made it through to the first official round of ‘Got Talent 3,’ the country’s equivalent of ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ broadcast on national channel Telecinco.

Performing in his hard hat and overalls, the construction worker admitted that his life has not been easy, adding that “my school is the building site, where I am every day,” before launching into a stunning rendition of the flamenco classic Como El Agua by legendary Cadiz singer Camaron de la Isla.

And his performance certainly wowed the celebrity judges, including Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea’s pop-singer girlfriend Edurne Garcia Almagro, all of who voted for him to progress from the preliminary round to the competition proper.

The triumph comes after Francisco last year hit the headlines when a video of him singing at work (see below) went viral on social media.

It was shared by multi-Grammy award-winning singer and songwriter Alejandro Sanz and has been viewed more than 1.2 million times.