Costa del Sol

Expat football team kicked out of Malaga kids league for being ‘too British’

By Saturday, 03 February 2018 14:00 0
BARRED: The children will not be able to play in this years season (Stock image) BARRED: The children will not be able to play in this years season (Stock image)

A BRITISH football coach claims his Calahonda-based children’s team has been kicked out of the league for being ‘too British’.

Matt Gore, 42, leads the youngsters from Field of Dreams FC and insist his team were “discriminated against” as officials could not provide a valid reason for excluding them from the league.

According to reports Mijas Town Hall said the team were removed because they were not connected to a “specific municipal school”, and added that their decision was not racist as other teams had also been removed.

Mr Gore however believes this only became an issue after his team began to dominate league,  winning seven trophies since joining in 2013.

“Racism is a very powerful word and the reality of being an expat in Spain is no different. We are basically being discriminated against, while all we want to do is play football,” he said.

The club was original launched after children reported their difficulties in trying to play football with other local communities.

Kids from England, Ireland, Scotland, Wales, Spain, the Netherlands, Russia, Denmark, Finland, Belgium and France play for Mr Gore’s team.

 

Tags
« WATERED DOWN: Fuengirola to stop using drinkable water to clean streets Urgent Costa del Sol search resumes as dog of missing man found »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Do you agree with the Balearics’ decision to ban tourists from travelling to the islands in diesel or petrol cars?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Costa del Sol Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Costa del Sol? Subscribe here.

Latest Tweets

About 2 hours ago
From IFTTT
Canary Island council run leisure walk routes throughout Spain open to the public https://t.co/AHZCgW3nki… https://t.co/wz4pHcJC2z
About 3 hours ago
From IFTTT
Canary Island council run leisure walk routes throughout Spain now open to the public https://t.co/1pwZLbPVEV… https://t.co/VFPjkPitLM
About 3 hours ago
From IFTTT
The Priors finally receive payout for ilegal demolition in Almeria https://t.co/FYS6ILUWfe #EuropeanNews #EuroWeekly https://t.co/97GylVw5ZE
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Ryanair announce MASSIVE £200m investment at Manchester airport and new summer route to Spain

Petition to reverse ban on darts walk-on girls reaches almost 40,000 signatures

Spaniards outraged with The Times following ‘How To Be Spanish’ article

New pet protection laws in Spain after ‘years of waiting’

Wolves spotted in top Costa del Sol celebrity hotspot

Five people, including two children, injured in A-7 crash

STERLING: Raheem set for plush multi-million euro Marbella villa

Border queue delays in Gibraltar due to extra police checks in Spain

Plumber finds decomposing corpse at villa in Spain