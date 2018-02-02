One hundred people in new search for missing Costa del Sol man

A NEW major search for a man who has been missing on the Costa del Sol for more than a week has been launched today.

The National Police force is trying to locate 32-year-old Antonio Ortega, who disappeared from Torremolinos while out walking his dog.

Officers from the National Police, Infoca, Local Police, Malaga firefighters, members of Civil Protection groups from Benalmadena, Torremolinos, Fuengirola, Coin, Pizarra and Rincon de la Victoria will join the search that will have its base camp in the Hermitage of San Miguel, in the pine forest in the Manantiales area.

They will be joined by the mayor of Torremolinos, José Ortiz as well as members of GREA, the emergency search and rescue group of Andalucia

Antonio’s mother has recorded a heart-breaking video appealing for help from anyone who knows anything about her son’s disappearance.

Antonio needs regular medication.

He was last seen on January 21 walking a medium-sized white dog on and was not carrying any money, mobile phone or documentation.

Antonio Ortega has green eyes and is described as 1.75 metres tall, weighs about 72 kilograms and has short blonde hair.

He was last seen wearing black trousers, a white sweatshirt with red hood and blue shoes.

The Guardia Civil has also asked anyone who thinks they may have seen Antonio to call 062, 091 or 112.