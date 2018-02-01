Body of dead man recovered from sea on Spain's Costa del Sol

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
+34 951 38 61 61
POLICE have recovered the lifeless body of a man from a bay in Malaga this evening.
A member of the public alerted the emergency services to the corpse, floating facedown in the sea, some 200 metres from the beach in the Morlaco area.
Guardia Civil, Local Police and Coast Guard officers attended the scene.
An investigation has been opened to determine the cause of death.
Feb 09, 2018 Rate: 0.00
Feb 09, 2018 Rate: 0.00
Feb 16, 2018 Rate: 0.00
Comments (0)