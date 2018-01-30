Costa del Sol

Major Costa del Sol supermarket fire 'started and filmed' by teenagers

By Tuesday, 30 January 2018 08:32 0
BLAZE: Flames and thick, black smoke rise from the store front last Sunday afternoon BLAZE: Flames and thick, black smoke rise from the store front last Sunday afternoon Twitter / @Lucinthe

POLICE have arrested a 15-year-old boy for allegedly starting a fire that gutted the frontage of a Carrefour store on the Costa del Sol.

A 13-year-old boy was also questioned about the fire at the Malaga Alameda supermarket but cannot be charged because of his age.

It is claimed the pair filmed the fire and shared videos on social media networks before immediately deleting them.

But the National Police have seized footage from a mobile phone showing one of them with a lighter in their hand in the area where shopping trolleys are stored and where the blaze started.

The fire affected the main façade of the building and a gym located in the entrance mall to the store.

RELATED: Major fire at Carrefour store on Costa del Sol

Tags
« Body of middle-aged woman found dead on Costa del Sol beach RUMBLING ON: Another earthquake rattles Costa del Sol »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Do you agree with the Balearics’ decision to ban tourists from travelling to the islands in diesel or petrol cars?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Costa del Sol Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Costa del Sol? Subscribe here.

Latest Tweets

About 3 hours ago
From IFTTT
Canary Island council run leisure walk routes throughout Spain open to the public https://t.co/AHZCgW3nki… https://t.co/wz4pHcJC2z
About 3 hours ago
From IFTTT
Canary Island council run leisure walk routes throughout Spain now open to the public https://t.co/1pwZLbPVEV… https://t.co/VFPjkPitLM
About 3 hours ago
From IFTTT
The Priors finally receive payout for ilegal demolition in Almeria https://t.co/FYS6ILUWfe #EuropeanNews #EuroWeekly https://t.co/97GylVw5ZE
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Ryanair announce MASSIVE £200m investment at Manchester airport and new summer route to Spain

Petition to reverse ban on darts walk-on girls reaches almost 40,000 signatures

Spaniards outraged with The Times following ‘How To Be Spanish’ article

New pet protection laws in Spain after ‘years of waiting’

Wolves spotted in top Costa del Sol celebrity hotspot

Five people, including two children, injured in A-7 crash

STERLING: Raheem set for plush multi-million euro Marbella villa

Border queue delays in Gibraltar due to extra police checks in Spain

Plumber finds decomposing corpse at villa in Spain