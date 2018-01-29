Specsavers Opticas raises over €6,000 for deaf-blind people in Spain

DEAF-BLIND CHARITY DONATION: The cheque for more than €6,000 is handed over

OPTICAL group Specsavers has announced they have raised more than €6,000 for the deaf-blind charity Fundación ONCE para la Atención de Personas con Sordoceguera (FOAPS) in Spain.

It will fund 407 hours of interpreting for deaf and blind people in Spain in 2018 and was raised between July and December 2017.

As well as funds, the campaign raised awareness of the issues that the deaf-blind face and the excellent work that FOAPS does.

Specsavers said they were ‘delighted’ to have been able to support the charity in this way.

José Ángel Moral-Tajadura, Retail and Business Development Manager for Specsavers Spain presented a cheque to Marcelo Rosado, ONCE representative for Andalucía, Ceuta and Melilla and José Miguel Luque Gómez, Director of ONCE for the areas of Málaga, Córdoba y Melilla at the ONCE offices in Malaga.

FOAPS is a charitable organisation formed in 2007 by leading Spanish charity ONCE to develop programmes to help deaf-blind people. They particularly help with education and employment, improving the quality of life and encouraging integration and development.

FOAPS’ director Esther Requena Olea expressed her gratitude by saying, “We would like to say thank you for the €6,107 donated by Specsavers Opticas to the Fundación ONCE para la Atención de Personas con Sordoceguera (FOAPS) which will fund interpreters to allow them to continue their important work.

“This generous donation will fund assistance which will benefit the 400 people that we support in Spain.”

Requena added, “FOAPS wants to sincerely thank you for your collaboration and hope that we can continue this work in the future, as your support in raising awareness of deaf-blindness and funds for this important cause has been very valuable.”

To find out more about FOAPS visit www.foaps.es to find your nearest Specsavers Opticas visit www.specsavers.es