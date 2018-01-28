Cyclist suffers serious head injury as storms batter Costa del Sol

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
A FEMALE cyclist has been seriously injured after her bike was blown into a lamp post as storms lashed the Costa del Sol today (Sunday).
The woman, believed to be foreign and around 60-years-old, suffered a head injury and was rushed to the intensive care unit at the Carlos Haya hospital in Malaga.
A person in Fuengirola has also suffered a head injury after being struck by a flying cover of a water tank.
Orange severe weather alerts are still in place for high winds and stormy seas.
The 112 Andalucia emergency control centre has said that more than 250 incidents have been reported in Malaga province today - mainly fallen trees and flying street furniture.
El temporal de #viento ?? provoca más de 250 incidencias en— Emergencias 112 (@E112Andalucia) January 28, 2018
la provincia de #Málaga, sobre todo caída de árboles y mobiliario urbano en la capital. Herida una persona en Fuengirola al ser golpeada en la cabeza por una tapadera de un depósito de agua que salió volando.
Estamos trabajando en diferente puntos del municipio por el temporal de viento.Precaución!!#Mijas #Malaga pic.twitter.com/LsNhUFjGbI— BOMBEROS DE MIJAS (@bomberosdemijas) January 28, 2018
Impresionantes las fotos que está originando este temporal de viento en #Málaga pic.twitter.com/oGigbxG7iE— REMER MÁLAGA (@RemerMalaga) January 28, 2018
El fuerte viento sigue causando numerosos daños, fotos del Paseo marítimo Torre del Mar, El Copo y puerto Caleta De Vélez Málaga pic.twitter.com/b5yrcpYJeV— REMER MÁLAGA (@RemerMalaga) January 28, 2018
