Snatch stars share snaps in Spain

SNATCH: Second series is being shot on Costa del Sol

FILMING of the second series of hit television show Snatch has started in southern Spain.

The Costa del Sol will feature in ten episodes of scams, robberies and criminal activities in the TV spin-off of Guy Ritchie’s 2000 film of the same name.

Most of the original cast including Harry Potter actor Rupert Grint, Luke Pasqualino, Lucien Laviscount and Phoebe Dynevor are in Malaga filming the second season.

Frint is also executive producer of the show.

Many of the cast have already taken to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes snaps of filming which is likely to take several months.

Back in December producers were scouring the Costa del Sol for talent for the new series of Snatch, which revolves around a group of young and ambitious gangsters.

The series was originally scheduled to be shot in the Caribbean but that location was dropped after the recent hurricanes. Then the producers were looking at Cataluña before dropping that in favour of Malaga.

