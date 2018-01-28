Costa del Sol

Snatch stars share snaps in Spain

By Sunday, 28 January 2018 17:20 0
SNATCH: Second series is being shot on Costa del Sol SNATCH: Second series is being shot on Costa del Sol Instagram

FILMING of the second series of hit television show Snatch has started in southern Spain.

The Costa del Sol will feature in ten episodes of scams, robberies and criminal activities in the TV spin-off of Guy Ritchie’s 2000 film of the same name.

Most of the original cast including Harry Potter actor Rupert Grint, Luke Pasqualino, Lucien Laviscount and Phoebe Dynevor are in Malaga filming the second season.

Frint is also executive producer of the show.

Many of the cast have already taken to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes snaps of filming which is likely to take several months.

Back in December producers were scouring the Costa del Sol for talent for the new series of Snatch, which revolves around a group of young and ambitious gangsters.

The series was originally scheduled to be shot in the Caribbean but that location was dropped after the recent hurricanes. Then the producers were looking at Cataluña before dropping that in favour of Malaga.

The Costa del Sol, from Marbella to Nerja, will feature in ten episodes of scams, robberies and criminal activities.

RELATED: LIGHTS, CAMERA, ACTION! Spain's Costa del Sol is scene for Snatch casting

Season 2. #SnatchTV @snatch @crackle

A post shared by Dougray Scott (@dougray4) on

She’s back #snatch2 #lottimott ?

A post shared by PD✨ (@phoebedynevor) on

Tags
« STERLING: Raheem set for plush multi-million euro Marbella villa Major fire at Carrefour store on Costa del Sol »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Do you agree with the Balearics’ decision to ban tourists from travelling to the islands in diesel or petrol cars?

New online edition graphic

Latest News

Create Costa del Sol Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Costa del Sol? Subscribe here.

Latest Tweets

About 3 hours ago
From IFTTT
Canary Island council run leisure walk routes throughout Spain open to the public https://t.co/AHZCgW3nki… https://t.co/wz4pHcJC2z
About 3 hours ago
From IFTTT
Canary Island council run leisure walk routes throughout Spain now open to the public https://t.co/1pwZLbPVEV… https://t.co/VFPjkPitLM
About 3 hours ago
From IFTTT
The Priors finally receive payout for ilegal demolition in Almeria https://t.co/FYS6ILUWfe #EuropeanNews #EuroWeekly https://t.co/97GylVw5ZE
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Ryanair announce MASSIVE £200m investment at Manchester airport and new summer route to Spain

Petition to reverse ban on darts walk-on girls reaches almost 40,000 signatures

Spaniards outraged with The Times following ‘How To Be Spanish’ article

New pet protection laws in Spain after ‘years of waiting’

Wolves spotted in top Costa del Sol celebrity hotspot

Five people, including two children, injured in A-7 crash

STERLING: Raheem set for plush multi-million euro Marbella villa

Border queue delays in Gibraltar due to extra police checks in Spain

Plumber finds decomposing corpse at villa in Spain