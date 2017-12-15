LIGHTS, CAMERA, ACTION! Spain's Costa del Sol is scene for Snatch casting TODAY

SNATCH: The Costa del Sol will feature in ten episodes of scams, robberies and criminal activities

PRODUCERS are scouring the Costa del Sol today (Friday) and tomorrow for talent for a new series of Snatch, which revolves around a group of young and ambitious gangsters.

The series was originally scheduled to be shot in the Caribbean but that location was dropped after the recent hurricanes. Then the producers were looking at Cataluña before dropping that in favour of Malaga.

Based on the original Brad Pitt film, the Sony production will be shot over four months starting January 23.

The casting of extras will start today (Friday, December 15) and continue on Saturday, from 10 am to 6 pm at the Digital Content Hub in Malaga’s Antigua Tabacalera.

Producers are especially looking for "very marked and singular faces" with ages from 18 to 70-years-old.

In addition, some very specific characters are sought, such as fishermen, boxers, young girls and people of African and gypsy ethnicity.

The extras will have to be available for filming between January 23 and May 15.